SALOMON Unveils Anfu Concept Store, Marking A Strategic Retail Upgrade In China

David Kibler, Deputy Consul General of France in Shanghai, said, "SALOMON has showcased French craftmanship excellence combined with constant innovation. SALOMON continues to forge links between our territories, our cultures and our talents."

"The localization of the store represents SALOMON's brand vision, which is made possible by our partners and the warm embrace of local communities," Guillaume Meyzenq, SALOMON President & CEO said, "It is becoming increasily influential that Chinese consumers have presented growing focus on functionality and integrated demands for styling and performance. Along with the grand opening of the store, we look forward to growing with Chinese consumers and bringing more innovation to the world!"

The SALOMON Anfu Concept Store hosted the debut of the「Road to the Future」Project in China, following its presentation at Paris Fashion Week. Jingting Bai, SALOMON Sportstyle Ambassador, with the specially designed XT-Whisper, made a notable appearance.

John Yin, SALOMON Vice President Greater China and initiator of the "Road to the Future" Project, said, "SALOMON hopes that 'Road to the Future' will inspire more original designs and help Chinese design talent enter international markets."

Jinmai Zhao, SALOMON Sportstyle Ambassador, appeared on Anfu Road that afternoon and interacted with "GO WILD", SALOMON's outdoor community, inspiring people to explore the urban outdoor lifestyle.

Prior to the official opening, SALOMON collaborated with 11 local shops on Anfu Road, fostering a strong connection with local communities.

As a platform that embodies the French culture, pioneering spirit, and diverse retail experiences, the SALOMON Anfu Concept Store is committed to integrating into Chinese local culture and exploring new possibilities for the urban outdoor lifestyle.

