Faruk Kabir Didn't Do Mukesh Rishi's Look Test Before Casting Him For 'Salakaar'

'Salakaar' is a period spy drama-thriller, and alternates between two timelines, the 1970s and 2025. It follows the story of an Indian spy, who is tailing the nuclear weapon development in India's arch-nemesis, Pakistan.

Faruk spoke with IANS, and said that he was more than confident on casting Mukesh Rishi for the role of Zia, and how he would fit the part.

Talking about the same, Faruk told IANS,“I would like to say two things about Mukesh sir's casting, we didn't do Mukesh sir's look test because I was very sure it's going to be him, who will play Zia. I had decided We didn't do anything before we finalised him. We did the look test after the confirmation and the paperwork”.

“And the second thing, we even asked for a mojadi for Mukesh sir. The mojadi was such that whenever he would walk, it would make a chirping sound. And, he would feel it while walking And the whole set would feel it”, he added.