After A Decade Grounded, Uruguay Launches Strategic National Airline Comeback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is bringing back a national airline for the first time since 2012. The country's aviation authority, Dinacia, has approved Sociedade Uruguaya de Aviación's (SUA) plans to operate direct flights linking Uruguay to neighboring South American countries.
If all goes to plan, SUA will start flying in the first half of 2026, ending more than a decade of dependence on foreign carriers.
Official documents show that SUA's core strategy is to link Montevideo with Buenos Aires up to nine times a day-a clear sign of how vital this route is for business, tourism, and daily life.
The airline also secured routes for four daily flights to São Paulo, with additional connections to Santiago de Chile, Asunción in Paraguay, and key cities like Córdoba and Porto Alegre.
SUA will run both passenger and freight flights, aiming to support everything from tourism to local exports.
Punta del Este, Uruguay's top summer resort, gets a featured connection to Buenos Aires, aimed at the local and regional holiday market during the busy season.
What makes this relaunch crucial goes beyond transport. Uruguay a nation of about 3.5 million according to its National Statistics Institute, lost airline independence when Pluna, its state airline, failed in 2012.
Since then, Uruguayans have relied on foreign airlines-a risk for any country, especially in crisis times when priorities shift abroad.
Tourism today still accounts for nearly 10% of Uruguay's GDP, and gaps in air service harm both jobs and economic prospects.
SUA struck an operational partnership with Latvia's AirBaltic to use fuel-saving Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
The airline will lease, not buy, the jets at first. This model keeps costs lower while providing reliable, modern service suited for regional routes of 100 to 150 passengers.
The government has smoothed SUA's takeoff by signing“open skies” deals with Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay, removing many old route restrictions and allowing flexibility on schedules and destinations.
Official statements emphasize this move as part of a push to give Uruguay direct control over its air links, improve resilience in trade and tourism, and support jobs for citizens in aviation and related sectors.
Behind the figures, the story is about a small country refusing to stay at the mercy of bigger neighbors or shifting foreign carriers.
By restoring a national airline, Uruguay aims to secure reliable connections for its people and businesses, regain leverage in regional markets, and ensure that critical decisions about transport are made in Montevideo, not in foreign boardrooms.
