Official numbers reveal cryptocurrency markets have entered a quieter phase after this week's fast-paced moves, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading digital assets holding their ground while investors and traders digest big policy changes and inflows from institutional products.



Bitcoin's price spent the past 24 hours moving calmly between $114,900 and $117,630, ending just above $116,500. The volume traded stayed solid, and Bitcoin kept its place as the largest coin, making up nearly 58 percent of the market.



Ethereum did slightly better, pushing above $4,100, a level not seen in months, as investors continued to shift money into both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs listed in the United States and other financial hubs.



Just yesterday, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of over $400 million, showing that institutional and retirement fund buyers remain keen on crypto, even as prices flatten out.



Technical analysis adds more detail to this still but tense situation. On the daily chart, Bitcoin's price sits just above the 50- and 100-day moving averages.



The MACD -a momentum indicator-shows positive but not strong movement, telling us the latest rally is slowing.







Bollinger Bands now sit close together, signaling that price moves are small and volatility low for now. The RSI indicator holds steady around 54, showing neither excess optimism nor fear.



On the four-hour chart, a similar pattern appears. Bitcoin bounces gently between support around $115,000 and resistance at $117,600.



Volume, which would signal a new trend if it jumped, stays steady, confirming that buyers and sellers are undecided.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Steady as Policy Shifts Redirect Market Momentum

The Global Liquidity Index (NDQ), which tracks available capital for the market, stays flat. This means recent policy shifts, like the U.S. allowing crypto in private retirement accounts, have been fully priced in for now.



Altcoins-smaller cryptocurrencies outside Bitcoin-mirrored the pause but with a few twists.



Solana and XRP showed some energy, with Solana up more than 3 percent and XRP swinging both up and down in hectic trading as investors took some profits after recent wins.



Risky small-cap coins like MAGIC and DOGE recorded jumps of more than 7 percent, as some traders chased quick gains rather than steady blue chips.



Fundamental factors shape the background. Large sums continue to flow into regulated financial products like ETFs, keeping a floor under prices.





Major Coin Performance (as of morning Aug 9, 2025)





Coin

Price (USD)

24h Change

Key Events









BTC

$116,809

-0.05%

Record ETF inflows, stability at 116k





ETH

$4,177

+7.1%

Rally above $4,000, DeFi & ETF momentum





XRP

$3.29

-1.2%

Legal clarity boosts, profit-taking after rally





SOL

$179.46

+0.8%

Smart device launch, innovation drive





LTC

$123.93

+1.1%

ETF optimism, renewed interest







However, investors also watch carefully for signs of stricter government regulation or changes in U.S. interest rates, both of which could quickly shake up confidence.Recent executive orders in the U.S. allowing crypto in retirement accounts generated excitement, but they also sparked debate about future oversight and possible restrictions down the line.In short, the crypto market now waits for a spark. With no big data releases overnight and technical signals all on pause, traders hold back until new information or economic changes tip the balance again.The real story is not just about today's prices, but about how big money and new laws are changing who trades, who buys, and how global crypto markets react when the next shock comes.