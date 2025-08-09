Raksha Bandhan 2025: Dos And Don'ts Check Auspicious Timings, Rituals

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Saturday is Rakhi Purnima. On this day, sisters tie rakhi for the well-being of their brothers. But do you know what things should not be done on Rakhi Purnima? What should you do during Rakhi

Today marks the end of Radha Krishna's Jhulan Yatra. And today is the full moon day of the month of Shravan. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country on this special day. Rakhi is no longer limited to siblings. It can be tied to anyone to promote brotherhood. On this day, sisters tie rakhi for the well-being of their brothers.

According to the scriptures, rakhi cannot be tied at any time. There is an auspicious and inauspicious time for it. Rakhi should not be tied during Bhadra Kaal. The auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan is during the full moon and Bhadra Kaal should be avoided. So before tying rakhi, check when Bhadra Kaal is occurring.

Bhadra Kaal on Rakhi Purnima is an inauspicious time. It is named after Bhadra, the sister of Shani Dev. It is believed that no auspicious work should be done during this period. So avoid Bhadra Kaal before tying rakhi on your brother's wrist.

According to the scriptures, the best time to tie rakhi is during Abhijit Muhurta. It is considered very auspicious in Vedic astrology. While tying rakhi, it is best to avoid Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal. This brings prosperity to the family and increases the brother's income.

Don't tie a broken or torn rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. Always try to tie a new rakhi. If that's not possible, you can tie a new thread. Also, avoid non-vegetarian food on Rakhi Purnima. Refrain from gifting black clothes, shoes, or perfumes to your brother or sister.