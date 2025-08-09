Jharkhand News: 2 Goods Trains Derail In Saraikela Kharsawa District, Wagons Lie Scattered Across Tracks
Watch video here:
Train services between the Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway were disrupted after over 20 wagons of a goods train were derailed, an official informed PTI.
“There was no report of any injury in the derailment,” PTI quoted the official as saying. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar noted that train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, PTI reported.
While restoration work is going on, many express and mail trains were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled.
The list of trains that were cancelled include 20894 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, 28181 Tatanagar-Katihar express and 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar express.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment