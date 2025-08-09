Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jharkhand News: 2 Goods Trains Derail In Saraikela Kharsawa District, Wagons Lie Scattered Across Tracks

2025-08-09 03:10:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jharkhand shocker: A tragic incident was reported on Saturday morning when two goods trains derailed in Saraikela Kharsawa district. The train accident occurred in the Chandil area which comes under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway, ANI reported.

Watch video here:

Train services between the Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway were disrupted after over 20 wagons of a goods train were derailed, an official informed PTI.

“There was no report of any injury in the derailment,” PTI quoted the official as saying. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar noted that train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, PTI reported.

While restoration work is going on, many express and mail trains were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled.

The list of trains that were cancelled include 20894 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, 28181 Tatanagar-Katihar express and 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar express.

