India's Defence Production Hits Record ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In FY25
This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said.“The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25.”
“These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore,” he said in a social media post.
The defence minister commended the“collective efforts” of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a“landmark”.Read Also Op Sindoor Aftermath: Centre Okays ₹1 Lakh Cr Arms Purchases Hope US Can Complete Major Pending Defence Sales To India: Defence Secy Hegseth
“This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment