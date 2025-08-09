Russian Army Loses 940 Troops In One Day Of War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,088 (+5) tanks, 23,103 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 31,273 (+41) artillery systems, 1,456 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 50,315 (+147), cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 57,856 (+125), special equipment – 3,936 (+0).

Journalists identify nearly 123,000soldiers killed in war against Ukraine

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 8, as of 22:00, there were 131 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

More of our photos can be purchased here