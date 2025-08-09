Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses 940 Troops In One Day Of War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses 940 Troops In One Day Of War Against Ukraine


2025-08-09 03:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,088 (+5) tanks, 23,103 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 31,273 (+41) artillery systems, 1,456 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 50,315 (+147), cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 57,856 (+125), special equipment – 3,936 (+0).

Read also: Journalists identify nearly 123,000 Russian soldiers killed in war against Ukraine

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 8, as of 22:00, there were 131 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

More of our photos can be purchased here

MENAFN09082025000193011044ID1109905905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search