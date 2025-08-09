Azerbaijani MFA Spreads Information On President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To U.S

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev visited the United States on August 7–8, 2025, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement summarizing the outcomes of the visit., Trend reports.

The statement notes that during the visit, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America," aimed at bringing bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, it is planned to establish a Strategic Working Group between the two countries over the next 6 months to prepare a Charter of Strategic Partnership that will help strengthen strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest. Within the framework of the Strategic Working Group, it is planned to give priority attention to such areas as regional relations, including energy, trade, and transit; economic investments, including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure; as well as defense, security, and the fight against terrorism. This is of particular importance in terms of creating an institutional framework for bilateral practical cooperation.

The report emphasizes that the visit was also marked by the US president signing an executive order suspending Amendment 907 to the Freedom Support Act during the meeting between the two presidents. The suspension by the US president during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Amendment 907, which is a negative legacy of the past in relations between Azerbaijan and the US, has important symbolic significance.

Moreover, it was added that the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States was also marked by important results in the context of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the visit, a summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia was held, following which the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the President of the United States, signed a Joint Declaration as a witness. In addition, the Foreign Ministers of both countries initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia," and signed a joint letter addressing the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the completion of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures.

It was noted that the signing of the Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting confirmed the peace agenda put forward by Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the provision on initialing the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia", it was determined that additional measures should be taken to sign and ratify the Agreement. In this context, the Azerbaijani side expects amendments to the Armenian Constitution to sign the Agreement and eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Another important provision of the Joint Declaration is the provision on opening transport links between the two countries. It emphasizes the need to ensure unhindered communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as part of opening communications in the region.

The document also states that a special communications project will be implemented on the territory of Armenia –“Trump's route for international peace and prosperity”. This provision provides for the implementation by the United States of a project to ensure unhindered communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia.

The joint appeal to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office to shut down the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures is another important step toward removing one of the most serious obstacles to peace and normalization, which has been on Azerbaijan's agenda since 2020.

In addition, during the visit, with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation. The document defines potential areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening existing positive relations between the companies and assessing oil and gas production opportunities in the Republic of Azerbaijan, both in unconventional and conventional sources.

Thus, the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the US during the Azerbaijani President's visit to the US and the results of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are of historical significance," the statement of the Foreign Ministry emphasizes.