403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand Reject Gaza Escalation Decision
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and the United Kingdom strongly rejected the Israeli occupation's decision to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.
In a joint statement issued late Friday, they said the action will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, further risk the mass displacement of civilians, and risk violating international humanitarian law.
They underlined that any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law.
"We urge the parties and the international community to make all efforts to finally bring this terrible conflict to an end now, through an immediate and permanent ceasefire that enables the provision of a massive, immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, as the worst-case scenario of a famine is unfolding in Gaza," they said.
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. We call on the Government of Israel to urgently find solutions to amend its recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations, to ensure these vital actors of humanitarian aid can continue their essential work again in line with humanitarian principles to reach the civilians in need in Gaza. Their exclusion would be an egregious signal," they added.
"We are united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity," they noted. (end)
nbs
In a joint statement issued late Friday, they said the action will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, further risk the mass displacement of civilians, and risk violating international humanitarian law.
They underlined that any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law.
"We urge the parties and the international community to make all efforts to finally bring this terrible conflict to an end now, through an immediate and permanent ceasefire that enables the provision of a massive, immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, as the worst-case scenario of a famine is unfolding in Gaza," they said.
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. We call on the Government of Israel to urgently find solutions to amend its recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations, to ensure these vital actors of humanitarian aid can continue their essential work again in line with humanitarian principles to reach the civilians in need in Gaza. Their exclusion would be an egregious signal," they added.
"We are united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity," they noted. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment