UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand Reject Gaza Escalation Decision


2025-08-09 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and the United Kingdom strongly rejected the Israeli occupation's decision to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.
In a joint statement issued late Friday, they said the action will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, further risk the mass displacement of civilians, and risk violating international humanitarian law.
They underlined that any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law.
"We urge the parties and the international community to make all efforts to finally bring this terrible conflict to an end now, through an immediate and permanent ceasefire that enables the provision of a massive, immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, as the worst-case scenario of a famine is unfolding in Gaza," they said.
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. We call on the Government of Israel to urgently find solutions to amend its recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations, to ensure these vital actors of humanitarian aid can continue their essential work again in line with humanitarian principles to reach the civilians in need in Gaza. Their exclusion would be an egregious signal," they added.
"We are united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity," they noted. (end)
