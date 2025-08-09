403
US, Russian Leaders To Meet In Alaska On Ukraine Peace On Aug. 15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet next Friday, August 15, 2025, for a face-to-face summit in the US state of Alaska to negotiate a long-term peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.
They will also discuss strengthening economic cooperation in strategic areas between the two countries, particularly in the Arctic, a first step in the history of Russian-American relations.
This came in a press statement by Russian Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov on Saturday, who explained that the two sides agreed to hold the summit in Alaska as a geographic and economic meeting point between Russia and the US.
He added that Putin and Trump will discuss options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian crisis during the summit, with the possibility of holding a subsequent meeting between the two leaders in Russia at the invitation of the US President.
Ushakov indicated that the coming days will witness intensive work between Moscow and Washington to set the final parameters for the summit agenda due to existing differences.
In addition to the political agenda, Ushakov said the summit will address economic cooperation between the two countries regarding mutual interests.
This upcoming visit will be the first by a Russian president to the US in a decade. (end)
