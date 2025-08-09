403
Türkiye's Exports Hit Record High
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s gross national product surged from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion in the previous year, according to the Turkish trade minister, who stated on Friday: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
During a gathering in Istanbul hosted by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), Omer Bolat remarked that the nation’s economy has expanded at an average yearly pace of 5.3% over the past 22 years since the Justice and Development (AK) Party assumed power.
"Our country has been among the fastest-growing economies in the world over the past 10 years," he emphasized.
Bolat highlighted that goods exports, which stood at $36 billion in 2002, climbed to $262 billion last year. He further added: “Our growth rate continued in the first seven months of this year, closing at $156.4 billion with a 5.2% increase.
"Thus, we added a total of $7.6 billion in value to the Turkish economy in just seven months."
He underlined that Türkiye's share in international exports has risen to 1.07%, with significant figures in sectors such as $37.5 billion in automobiles, $32 billion in apparel and textiles, $35 billion in chemical and energy products, and $32.5 billion in agricultural goods.
"In July, we surpassed the $25 billion mark for the first time. On March 28, we achieved a record export figure exceeding $2 billion per day," he stated.
"As of July, our goods exports over the past 12 months reached $269.4 billion, the highest level in the history of the republic."
Bolat concluded that this robust export momentum strongly demonstrates Türkiye’s positive progression across sectors like manufacturing, farming, and services, backed by quality production, global competitiveness, and technological advancement.
