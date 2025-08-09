403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toyota Of Braintree Earns 2025 Cars's Regional Dealer Of The Year Award
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Braintree, MA – Toyota of Braintree is awarded a 2025 Regional Dealer of the Year Award by Cars (NYSE: CARS). The Regional Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more. Toyota of Braintree ranked first among all car dealerships in the New England Region.
“We are honored and excited to have been recognized by Cars as the highest rated dealer in New England” responded Greg Tufankjian, who owns Toyota of Braintree with his father Charles, and brother David.“We made customer satisfaction our mission from the beginning, and we are very happy and thankful that our customers have entrusted us with their business”.
Toyota of Braintree also was awarded first place among Toyota Dealers in the Massachusetts by Cars, for the third year in a row.
“Local dealerships are the backbone of the automotive industry, which is why our annual Dealer of the Year Awards highlight those who put in the work to provide excellent consumer experiences and Toyota of Braintree stood out among its peers for providing a top-notch experience,” said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of customer experience at Cars.“With more than 13 million reviews on Cars, shoppers are able to select the best dealership to work with while local dealers and automakers leverage these valuable insights to improve operations and meet the needs of consumers. Automakers that support transparency, responsiveness, and seamless transactions across their dealer networks contribute to an all around superior experience.”
Cars Dealer of the Year Award Methodology
The Cars Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top automotive dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership's average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2024 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.
###
Toyota of Braintree is located at 210 Union Street , is family owned, and has been in Braintree for nearly 20 years.
Eric Francke
Toyota of Braintree
781-848-9300 ext 2170
...
“We are honored and excited to have been recognized by Cars as the highest rated dealer in New England” responded Greg Tufankjian, who owns Toyota of Braintree with his father Charles, and brother David.“We made customer satisfaction our mission from the beginning, and we are very happy and thankful that our customers have entrusted us with their business”.
Toyota of Braintree also was awarded first place among Toyota Dealers in the Massachusetts by Cars, for the third year in a row.
“Local dealerships are the backbone of the automotive industry, which is why our annual Dealer of the Year Awards highlight those who put in the work to provide excellent consumer experiences and Toyota of Braintree stood out among its peers for providing a top-notch experience,” said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of customer experience at Cars.“With more than 13 million reviews on Cars, shoppers are able to select the best dealership to work with while local dealers and automakers leverage these valuable insights to improve operations and meet the needs of consumers. Automakers that support transparency, responsiveness, and seamless transactions across their dealer networks contribute to an all around superior experience.”
Cars Dealer of the Year Award Methodology
The Cars Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top automotive dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership's average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2024 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.
###
Toyota of Braintree is located at 210 Union Street , is family owned, and has been in Braintree for nearly 20 years.
Eric Francke
Toyota of Braintree
781-848-9300 ext 2170
...
Company :-Toyota of Braintree
User :- Eric Francke
Email :-...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment