Hot Spell To Persist Over 4 Additional Days Nationwide-JMD
Amman, August 9 (Petra) - The heatwave is set to persist on Saturday and the weather will remain dry and blazing countrywide.
Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, and winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, sometimes active, causing dust storms, especially in the Badia region.
In its report, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.
The JMD also warns of poor horizontal visibility due to dust in the evening and night hours in the Badia region.
As for the next 3 days, the scorcher will bake the Kingdom, with sweltering weather forecast nationwide.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range of 43-26 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 44C, dropping to 32C at night.
