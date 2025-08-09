Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hot Spell To Persist Over 4 Additional Days Nationwide-JMD


2025-08-09 02:06:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 9 (Petra) - The heatwave is set to persist on Saturday and the weather will remain dry and blazing countrywide.
Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, and winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, sometimes active, causing dust storms, especially in the Badia region.
In its report, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.
The JMD also warns of poor horizontal visibility due to dust in the evening and night hours in the Badia region.
As for the next 3 days, the scorcher will bake the Kingdom, with sweltering weather forecast nationwide.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range of 43-26 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 44C, dropping to 32C at night.

MENAFN09082025000117011021ID1109905845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search