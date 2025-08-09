Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Today Is One Of Centers Of Multiculturalism - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan Today Is One Of Centers Of Multiculturalism - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-08-09 02:05:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. In Azerbaijan, we have never had any conflict or even misunderstanding based on ethnic or religious differences,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Azerbaijani press in Washington, Trend reports.

“On the contrary, Azerbaijan today is one of the centers of multiculturalism, where representatives of different religious and ethnic groups live as one family,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN09082025000187011040ID1109905837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search