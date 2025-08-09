Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Has Been Signed Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Clearly Demonstrates That We Want Peace - President Ilham Aliyev

2025-08-09 02:05:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. What has been signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia clearly demonstrates our intentions, demonstrates that we want peace, but we want connectivity. We want integration between two parts of our country with a safe passage, which will bring a lot of opportunities for broader region, for Armenia itself,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an interview with Azerbaijani media representatives in Washington, Trend reports.

MENAFN09082025000187011040ID1109905836

