What Did PM Modi, Russia's Vladimir Putin Talk About On Their Call Amid US Tariff War: 4 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the phone on Friday to discuss the Ukraine war and bilateral ties in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariff threat. "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin," PM Modi posted on X on Friday.

But what PM Modi and Vladimir Putin discuss?

1. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office revealed that President Putin briefed PM Modi on the "latest developments concerning Ukraine."

"I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," PM Modi said.

2. The Prime Minister further reiterated India's consistent position for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

3. PM Modi also informed that he and Putin“also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership .”

4. As per the statement, PM Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

According to PTI sources, National Security Advisor (NSA)) Ajit Doval said during his meetings in Moscow that dates for Putin's visit to India are being worked out.

In Russia, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior officials, which focused on bilateral energy and defence cooperation as well as Putin's visit to India.

The conversation between PM Modi and Putin came days after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up pressure on India over its purchase of Russian oil .

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for the purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent.

He also imposed a penalty on India , saying that India has always bought a vast majority of their military equipment and energy from Russia, "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine"

This is among the highest tariffs imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty against India will come into effect on August 27.

President Trump said on Friday that he will meet Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss the Ukraine peace deal.