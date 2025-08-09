Israel's Netanyahu Expresses Dissatisfaction With Germany's Arms Embargo Decision
“Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people ... Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement issued by the Israeli prime minister's office.
He noted that, Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.
The German decision followed the Israeli security cabinet's approval of military operations targeting the occupation of the Gaza Strip. Merz called on the Israeli government to avoid any further moves towards annexing the West Bank.
He also expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing that, Israel's continued military campaign places increased responsibility on it, to ensure the welfare of civilians in the enclave.– NNN-MA'AN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment