Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel's Netanyahu Expresses Dissatisfaction With Germany's Arms Embargo Decision


2025-08-09 01:06:33
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, last night, spoke with German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, expressing his disappointment with Germany's decision to suspend all exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip.

“Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people ... Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement issued by the Israeli prime minister's office.

He noted that, Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.

The German decision followed the Israeli security cabinet's approval of military operations targeting the occupation of the Gaza Strip. Merz called on the Israeli government to avoid any further moves towards annexing the West Bank.

He also expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing that, Israel's continued military campaign places increased responsibility on it, to ensure the welfare of civilians in the enclave.– NNN-MA'AN

