Trump To Meet Putin On August 15 In Alaska
Trump said that the long-awaited meeting between him, as President of the United States, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the state of Alaska , adding that further details would be announced later.Read also: Putin seeks to hide lack of interest in ending his war – IS
As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Kremlin leader Putin is being prepared and that he would actually like to hold it earlier, but time is needed to ensure formal security procedures.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment