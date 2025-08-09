Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Meet Putin On August 15 In Alaska


2025-08-09 01:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social , Ukrinform reports.

Trump said that the long-awaited meeting between him, as President of the United States, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the state of Alaska , adding that further details would be announced later.

As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Kremlin leader Putin is being prepared and that he would actually like to hold it earlier, but time is needed to ensure formal security procedures.

