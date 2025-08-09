Two Injured In Drone Attack On Chuhuiv
“Last night, the enemy once again targeted our city, specifically one of the remote neighborhoods. As a result of the UAV strike, two people were injured and an apartment building was damaged ,” the report said.Read also: Russian artillery strike on Nikopol kills one, injures another
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, causing a private house to catch fire.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health
