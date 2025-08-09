Two Injured In Drone Attack On Chuhuiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Chuhuiv, Halina Minaeva.

“Last night, the enemy once again targeted our city, specifically one of the remote neighborhoods. As a result of the UAV strike, two people were injured and an apartment building was damaged ,” the report said.

Russian artillery strike onkills one, injures another

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, causing a private house to catch fire.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health