Voltas Retains Market Leadership Despite Weak Summer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th August 2025: The Board of Directors of Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 Air Conditioning brand from the house of Tata's, announced the consolidated financial results (including the consolidated segment report) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
The quarter was marked by unseasonal and unpredictable weather conditions. The onset of summer was delayed, temperatures remained relatively mild, and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon. This resulted in a sharp decline in demand for cooling products, particularly in case of Air Conditioners. The impact was further accentuated by an exceptionally high base in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, which had benefited from a harsh and prolonged summer that drove record sales. Despite these temporary challenges, Voltas demonstrated resilience by retaining its market leadership and maintaining stable performance across its core business segments.
Consolidated Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025:
For the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the Company reported a Consolidated Total Income of ₹4,021 crores, against ₹5,001 crores in the same period last year. Profit Before Tax stood at ₹203 crores compared to ₹452 crores previously. Net Profit (after tax) was ₹141 crores, compared to ₹335 crores in the corresponding period last year.
For the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the Company reported a Consolidated Total Income of ₹4,021 crores, against ₹5,001 crores in the same period last year. Profit Before Tax stood at ₹203 crores compared to ₹452 crores previously. Net Profit (after tax) was ₹141 crores, compared to ₹335 crores in the corresponding period last year.
