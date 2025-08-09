Mysterious Chinese Stealth Jet A Fresh Test For US Air Dominance

MENAFN - Asia Times) A mysterious tailless stealth jet spotted in China has intensified the US-China race for sixth-generation air dominance, where competing ambitions face significant technological and operational uncertainties on both sides of the Pacific.

This month, multiple media sources reported that images circulating on Chinese social media appear to show a previously unknown tailless stealth aircraft, igniting debate over whether it is China's third distinct sixth-generation crewed fighter or a high-performance autonomous“loyal wingman” drone.

Photographed from multiple angles, the jet features a pointed nose, mid-set highly swept wings with cropped tips, no vertical stabilizers and possibly twin engines-design traits suggesting either a Chengdu-built rival to Shenyang's J-50 fighter or an advanced unmanned combat air vehicle. The lack of clear cockpit imagery leaves its role unresolved.

Analysts note similarities to China's massive J-36 stealth jet, but on a smaller, potentially faster airframe, with landing and nose gear hinting at carrier operations.

The emergence comes amid a rapid expansion of Chinese military aerospace programs, including multiple collaborative combat aircraft designs-informally dubbed“teacups”-that could debut at China's September 3“Victory Day” parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

These developments parallel US efforts under its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, underscoring intensifying competition to field stealthy, AI-enabled platforms capable of operating in crewed-uncrewed teams for long-range, high-survivability missions.

Carrier integration is a primary focus for China's next-generation designs. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported in April 2025 that China's J-36 stealth fighter design team is developing a carrier landing-assist system for a planned naval variant of the tri-engine, tailless flying-wing jet.

Detailed in Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, the system uses“direct force control” to adjust lift independently of pitch, aided by a Fixed-Time Disturbance Observer that counters turbulent“ship-airwake” effects in real time, as stated by SCMP.