White House Calls Trump 'THE PEACE PRESIDENT' After Armenia And Azerbaijan Sign Treaty

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday used the signing of a peace accord between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House to highlight once again his role in brokering peace accords, recalling earlier interventions in conflicts around the world.

Soon after this, the White House claims Trump as 'THE PEACE PRESIDENT' after Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a treaty.

Speaking at the ceremony alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump described his "highest aspiration" as bringing“peace and stability to the world.”

"Today's signing follows our success with India and Pakistan. They were going at it. They were going at it big. And they were great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict probably," Trump said.

“We've saved many lives,” said Trump, presenting the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement as a key example of his administration's diplomatic successes.

The agreement is the most recent U.S.-mediated effort in a region long affected by conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Trump called the deal“historic” and expressed hope that it could lead to enduring peace.

Trump also reflected on his administration's efforts over the past months. "I came in, and this whole world was on fire. All these things were sort of happening. We've only been here for six months. The world was on fire. We took care of just about every fire," he said.

Both Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Aliyev said they would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize." We will defend that, and we will promote that," Pashinyan said. Aliyev added, "Who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize? As soon as we [return], we will agree to issue a joint letter."

(With inputs from ANI)