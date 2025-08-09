Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Water Level In Barogi Nala Rises Due To Rainfall

MENAFN - Live Mint) An incident of cloudburst was reported in the Sharod Nala area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as per the information received from the Central Water Commission, Mohal.

The water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen due to rainfall, according to the information received from Hemraj (NT Jari), Fire Station Jari, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department Manikaran, and DPCR Kullu.

No reports of any loss of life have been received so far. The situation is currently normal as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu., news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, "heavy monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has left 357 roads blocked, 599 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 177 water supply schemes have been affected," said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Himachal Pradesh , on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh weather today

On August 9, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted yellow alert (heavy rainfall) was issued in Shimla, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.

The IMD issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Prades , with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

Huge masses of slush rushed down the slopes to demolish more than half of Dharali village, razing buildings to the ground and sweeping away people running to save their lives.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Uttarkashi's Dharali village was engulfed with floodwater and dust, moments after a massive cloudburst triggered flashfloods, with raging torrent of water sweeping houses and homestays.

Multiple videos of the cloudburst captured the dramatic moments during which Dharali's lush green landscape got suddenly engulfed by a surge of muddy brown torrents.

The cloudburst had occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

(With inputs from ANI)