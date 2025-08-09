Alert Flyers! Over 100 Flights Delayed As Heavy Rains Lash Delhi Indigo, Spicejet, Delhi Airport Issue Travel Advisory

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo, SpiceJet and Delhi airport have issued travel advisory due to heavy rains in Delhi on 9 August, Saturday. According to Flightradar, 105 flights were delayed earlier today. At 7:20 am, it displayed that 13 flights to the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, whereas 92 outbound flights were operating beyond their scheduled time.

"Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey," IndiGo said.

The Delhi Airport said,“As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines.”

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via #status," SpiceJet mentioned.

The Indian Meteorological Department has put the city under Red alert, predicting heavy rain for the day in North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi. It led to waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg , Minto Road and Mathura Road, including Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7, ANI reported.

The Delhi weather is likely to be partly cloudy with thundershowers. The national capital's maximum temperature could vary from 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stands between 24-26 degrees Celsius.

“My flight landed at IGI Airport from Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 pm, but it took me over 3 hours to reach my home in Mayur Vihar, which is just 25 km. There was an hour-long traffic jam at the Sarai Kale Khan intersection, and at least four stretches were waterlogged,” India Today quoted a resident from Delhi as saying.