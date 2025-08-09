Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WATCH: Delhi Lashed By Overnight Rain, Traffic Crawls On Waterlogged Roads

WATCH: Delhi Lashed By Overnight Rain, Traffic Crawls On Waterlogged Roads


2025-08-09 12:01:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy rain lashed the national capital Saturday morning, affecting traffic in several parts of the city due to waterlogging in several places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR.

MENAFN09082025007365015876ID1109905729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search