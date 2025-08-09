Paula Badosa Withdraws From U.S. Open With Recurring Back Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Aug 9 (IANS) Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming U.S. Open due to a recurring back injury, ending her hopes of repeating or bettering last year's quarterfinal run at the Grand Slam in New York.

The Spaniard, currently ranked No. 12, has not played competitively since her first-round defeat to Britain's Katie Boulter at Wimbledon on June 30. The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed on Friday that Switzerland's Jil Teichmann will replace Badosa in the main draw. France's Alizé Cornet will be the next eligible player should another withdrawal occur before the tournament begins.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, the 27-year-old expressed her deep disappointment at missing the year's final major.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my withdrawal from this year's U.S. Open,” Badosa said.“This decision was incredibly difficult to make. After the amazing run I had in New York last year and the deep connection I felt with the city and the fans, stepping away from this tournament is very emotional for me.

The U.S. Open has always meant a great deal to me and I have created some of my most special memories there.”

Badosa's 2024 run to the quarterfinals marked her best showing at the U.S. Open, cementing her as one of the most dangerous players on the WTA Tour. Earlier this season, she enjoyed a career highlight by reaching the Australian Open semifinals, her deepest Grand Slam run.

Her rise to World No. 2 in the spring of 2022 had signaled the emergence of a major contender in women's tennis. However, recurring injuries over the past two seasons have disrupted her momentum, forcing multiple withdrawals from key tournaments.

The U.S. Open, scheduled to start on August 24 and conclude with the women's final on September 6, will now proceed without one of its most popular players.