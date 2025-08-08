Delhi-NCR Witnesses Heavy Rain, Triggering Waterlogging Several Flights Delayed
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi for the day, warning residents to brace for continued downpours and related disruptions.
Rain lashed multiple areas in Delhi-NCR, including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, leading to water accumulation on roads and traffic snarls.
Several vital thoroughfares, such as Connaught Place, Mathura Road, and the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7, witnessed severe waterlogging, impacting commuter movement.
The heavy rainfall also caused delays in flight schedules at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Indigo Airlines, one of the major carriers operating from the airport, posted on social media advising passengers to expect delays and urged travellers to check flight status online before heading to the airport.
“Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport,” the airline stated in a travel advisory posted on X.
Despite the disruption, the rain brought some relief from the persistent humidity, with air quality improving to a moderate AQI of 116 as recorded on Friday. The IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius for the day.
Additionally, the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge rose to a season-high level of 205.15 metres early on Friday morning, inching closer to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, adding to concerns of possible flooding in low-lying areas.
Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain updated on weather advisories as teams work to manage waterlogging and traffic flow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment