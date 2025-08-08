Delhi-NCR Witnesses Heavy Rain, Triggering Waterlogging Several Flights Delayed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the national Capital and the adjoining cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, disrupting traffic movement and flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi for the day, warning residents to brace for continued downpours and related disruptions.

Rain lashed multiple areas in Delhi-NCR, including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, leading to water accumulation on roads and traffic snarls.

Several vital thoroughfares, such as Connaught Place, Mathura Road, and the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7, witnessed severe waterlogging, impacting commuter movement.

The heavy rainfall also caused delays in flight schedules at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Indigo Airlines, one of the major carriers operating from the airport, posted on social media advising passengers to expect delays and urged travellers to check flight status online before heading to the airport.

“Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport,” the airline stated in a travel advisory posted on X.

Despite the disruption, the rain brought some relief from the persistent humidity, with air quality improving to a moderate AQI of 116 as recorded on Friday. The IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius for the day.

Additionally, the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge rose to a season-high level of 205.15 metres early on Friday morning, inching closer to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, adding to concerns of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain updated on weather advisories as teams work to manage waterlogging and traffic flow.