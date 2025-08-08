UAE: Coffee Spot, Fridge In Car? Some Residents Spend Dh80,000 On Winter Safari Upgrades

Come September, Bobby Tom Puthenveetil's Jeep Wrangler roars back to life-fine-tuned, upgraded, and ready for the desert . While some vehicles lie dormant through the summer heat, his 4x4 spends the off-season receiving mechanical upgrades worth thousands of dirhams.

“For me, summer is the most expensive season,” said the off-road enthusiast.“Because that's when I get all the upgrades done to be ready for winter.”

Bobby, who bought his Jeep for Dh250,000 a few years ago, has since spent more than Dh200,000 on modifications like shocks, lights, tyres, lift kits, suspension upgrades, and recovery equipment.

“I have installed new shocks, powerful LED lights, upgraded the suspension and added a bunch of other tools. I am just waiting to hit the desert,” said Bobby, whose weekends from October to March are usually spent amidst the golden dunes or rugged wadis of the UAE.

Each summer, while others stay indoors, Bobby's car goes under the spanner.“You want your vehicle to perform at its peak. The desert is unforgiving, and you need to be ready.”

He's not alone. Across the UAE, thousands of off-roaders like Bobby treat summer as the season to prepare for winter adventures.

“You may spend Dh10,000 for basic upgrades or go all the way past Dh80,000; it depends on how serious you are,” said Mohammed Mujeeb, an off-road enthusiast and an off-road automobile expert who started his workshop, Off Road Motors Garage, in Dubai for upgrades and modification work.

'Beyond looks'

Mujeeb, who has explored nearly every off-road trail in the UAE, not by road but by dune and mountain tracks, said his workshop is currently swamped.“We have around six cars in the garage right now being upgraded for the upcoming season,” he said.“And we are fully booked three weeks in advance.”

Upgrades vary widely, from basic mods costing Dh10,000 to high-end builds crossing Dh80,000. For seasoned off-roaders, it's not just a passion but a lifestyle, and their vehicles are built to reflect that.

“People go beyond looks. We are talking about serious performance mods like suspension components, heavy-duty bushings, upgraded engines, and reinforced underbodies with armour. The tyres and rims are just as critical. And then there are those who install heavy-duty lighting systems costing thousands,” said Mujeeb.

Comfort over speed

“Some vehicles are now fitted with fridges, built-in air compressors, and coffee stations. Especially overlanders, they like comfort over speed. Dune bashers go for lighter builds, while overlanders treat their car like a moving home,” he added.

For UAE residents who have caught the off-roading bug, winter weekends are sacred. The magic behind the tarmac is more than just adrenaline.“I cannot explain. It's just therapeutic,” said Mujeeb.

“Going off-road is a stress-buster. There's no noise, no traffic, no phones ringing,” said Mujeeb.“You brew your own coffee, sit under the stars, and take in the silence. That's something city life doesn't offer.”

Despite the punishing heat, some enthusiasts still venture into the dunes during summer.

“That's how addictive it is,” said Mujeeb.“But generally, the season officially kicks off at the end of September and peaks in December and January. December also hosts the biggest off-road events in the UAE.”

“When going alone, always take the safest route and inform someone. Vehicles need to be 100 per cent ready, that's why so many owners are rushing now,” added Mujeeb.

'That's the real UAE'

For Salem Al Ali, a 37-year-old Emirati adventurer from Al Dhaid, the desert is not just a getaway, it's home during the cooler months.

“Winters are not for staying indoors. They are meant to be lived in the desert or up in the hills,” said Salem, who owns a Nissan Patrol VTC, a favourite among Emirati off-roaders.

Every winter, Salem travels deep into the Liwa dunes or the rocky terrains of Ras Al Khaimah, often spending days away from the city.

“My Patrol is my companion. I have modified it to withstand harsh climbs, soft sand, and long drives. I have got reinforced axles, lifted suspension, extra fuel tanks, and even a mini kitchen in the back,” he said.

His adventures are not limited to weekends. Salem uses his extra time to explore the length and breadth of the country, all by off-roading.

“You get to see a side of the country that's invisible from highways. Ancient valleys, hidden oases, and untouched dunes, that's the real UAE.”

His upgrades this year cost him nearly Dh38,000.“I do most upgrades in July and August so that I can start the season early,” he added.

Growing market

With off-roading becoming more mainstream, Mujeeb sees a steady rise in newcomers.“We have got two types of people - the dune bashers and the overlanders. Both spend differently. A newbie might start with just tyres and a compressor, while a pro will go all the way with engine tuning and high-performance suspensions,” he said.

Mujeeb, an off-roader himself for over a decade, is now set to launch his own brand of suspension systems under the name Piranha Off-Road Products.“There's a growing demand for reliable performance parts made for the UAE's terrain. That's what I aim to deliver,” he added.

With just weeks to go before peak off-roading season begins, garages across the UAE are working overtime.“You can't just walk into a garage now and expect your vehicle to be ready in a day,” said Mujeeb.

Prohibited vehicle modifications

In the UAE, some vehicle modifications are prohibited under traffic laws, as they can compromise safety and disturb public peace. These include altering the vehicle's chassis or body structure without approval, excessive lift kits beyond approved height limits, removing or tampering with catalytic converters, engine swaps that increase power output beyond permitted levels, installing exhaust systems that produce excessive noise, fitting unapproved lighting such as flashing or coloured underglow lights, and tinting windows beyond the legal 50 per cent limit.

Loud air horns, oversized tyres that protrude beyond the wheel arches, and removing safety features like airbags are also banned. Motorists found with illegal modifications can face hefty fines, black points, and even vehicle confiscation .