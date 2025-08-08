Ter Stegen Responds After Barcelona Strips Him Of Captaincy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took to social media on Friday to defend himself after Barcelona started disciplinary proceedings that could allow them to terminate his contract.

"In recent weeks, many things have been said about me - some of them entirely unfounded," he wrote on Instagram. "Therefore, I feel it is necessary to express my version of events respectfully, yet clearly."

The club started disciplinary action on Tuesday and stripped the German of the club captaincy on Thursday.

The dispute centres on the German's fitness after he underwent back surgery at the end of July.

Local media reported earlier in the week that the 33-year-old had refused to cooperate and release his medical details so the club tried to have him classified by La Liga as a long-term injury, which would allow Barcelona to deduct part of his pay from their official wage bill.

"I am fully willing to collaborate with the club's management to resolve this matter and to provide the requested authorisation," Ter Stegen wrote.

With the new Liga season approaching, Barcelona are again struggling to satisfy Spanish financial fair play rules. If they cannot, they may not be able to register new players.

Ter Stegen said if the club was in a financial bind, it should not blame his back problems.

"I would also like to clarify that all of the club's signings and contract renewals were completed prior to my surgery," he wrote.

"The decision to undergo surgery was fully approved by the club, and always with the intention of prioritising my health and long-term sporting career which of course are fully aligned with those of FCB to have myself available on the pitch as soon as possible to keep winning trophies."

He added that his new surgery should not interfere with the "registration of other colleagues whom I greatly respect and look forward to share locker room with for many seasons".

"My commitment to these colors remains absolute."

Ter Stegen's place is under threat from one of the summer signings, 24-year-old Joan Garcia, and 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny, the Polish veteran who has been rewarded with a contract extension for taking over during last season's Liga title-winning campaign.

If the club pursues it's disciplinary action, Ter Stegen, the last remaining member of Luis Enrique's 2015 European champion team, could faces heavy penalties under La Liga regulations, including the termination of his contract.