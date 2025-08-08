Arab World Film Festival Reaches Its 20Th Edition
The festival opener“All That's Left of You,” by the Palestinian American director Cherien Dabis, will be shown at 8 pm on Wednesday (13). Arab Chamber board member and event curator Arthur Jafet told ANBA that the festival has reached its 20th anniversary as a space of listening, memory, and presence.
“Throughout these 20 years, we have been able to build symbolic bridges between Brazil and the Arab world not just through representation, but also through a living, plural filmic language that is often marginalized by traditional circuits,” he argues.
According to Jafet, the featured productions have been selected along four curatorial buckets: image and archive retrieval, listening in daily life, family heritage, and symbolic reconstruction. He also says that with each new edition, the event sets out to“give a voice” to the different layers of the experience, whether that be of memory or of territorial occupation.
