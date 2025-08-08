Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Coin Wave Analysis 8 August 2025


2025-08-08 11:04:32
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Trump: ⬆️ Buy

– Trump Coin reversed from the support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 10.75

Trump Coin recently reversed from the support area between the support level 8.440 (lower border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction ii from last month.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets, Trump Coin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 10.75 (upper border of the active sideways price range).

MENAFN08082025000156011031ID1109905613

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search