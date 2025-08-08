Trump Coin Wave Analysis 8 August 2025

Trump: ⬆️ Buy

– Trump Coin reversed from the support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 10.75

Trump Coin recently reversed from the support area between the support level 8.440 (lower border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction ii from last month.

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets, Trump Coin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 10.75 (upper border of the active sideways price range).