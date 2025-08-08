Joint Statement On Hong Kong Arrest Warrants

The text of the following statement was released by the Government of the United States of America and other members of the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union) as well as G7 RRM associate members (Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden) regarding Hong Kong arrest warrants.

The G7 RRM notes recent statements made by the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand condemning the July 25, 2025 decision by the Hong Kong Police Authorities. The authorities issued arrest warrants and bounties on individuals outside Hong Kong’s borders, including in G7 RRM countries, for exercising their freedom of expression. This form of transnational repression undermines national security, state sovereignty, human rights, and the safety of communities.



Building on the recent G7 Leaders’ Statement on Transnational Repression, G7 RRM members and associate members are committed to strengthening our efforts to safeguard our sovereignty, to keep our communities safe, and to defend individuals from the overreach of governments trying to silence, intimidate, harass, harm or coerce them within our borders.



We encourage individuals to report suspicious activities and any incidents of intimidation, harassment, coercion, or threats to their law enforcement authorities in accordance with domestic laws and regulations.



Since its inception, the G7 RRM has aimed to counter foreign interference. It includes G7 members, and Australia, New Zealand, NATO, the Netherlands, and Sweden as associate members. The G7 RRM and likeminded global partners stand together in countering these ongoing malign activities.



