Joint Statement On The Inaugural Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) Meeting For The Peace Agreement Between The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And The Republic Of Rwanda

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the African Union Commission, and the Togolese Republic (as the Representative of the AU Mediator) on the occasion of the first Joint Security Coordination Mechanism meeting held this week at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa.

On August 7-8, 2025, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda (Rwanda), along with observers from the United States, the State of Qatar, the Representative of the AU mediator, and the African Union Commission held the first meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism for the Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Rwanda that was signed in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025.

The Joint Security Coordination Mechanism is responsible for the implementation of the Concept of Operations for the Harmonized Plan for the Neutralization of the FDLR and Disengagement of Forces/Lifting of Defensive Measures by Rwanda (annex of the Peace Agreement signed June 27, 2025). The Mechanism is also tasked with facilitating intelligence and information sharing between the parties for the purpose of implementing the Peace Agreement. During the first meeting, the Permanent Members—DRC and Rwanda—adopted terms of reference to govern future meetings of the Mechanism and began discussions on implementing the Peace Agreement.

The Representative of the AU Mediator, the African Union Commission, the State of Qatar, and the United States participated in these discussions to ensure the effective, efficient, and impartial implementation of the Agreement, as well as the continuation of good-faith initiatives to achieve lasting stability in the region. Both the DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions and joint efforts of the African Union, United States, and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution.

