Peace Deal Between Armenia And Azerbaijan
The United States celebrates today’s historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Trump brought these parties together and brokered a deal that ends decades of conflict. This is an opportunity for both countries to move forward and focus on unlocking the economic potential of the South Caucasus region, which will bring trade deals and prosperity for the American people and both Armenia and Azerbaijan. We congratulate both countries on a new era of peace.
