Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peace Deal Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

2025-08-08 11:00:22

The United States celebrates today’s historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Trump brought these parties together and brokered a deal that ends decades of conflict. This is an opportunity for both countries to move forward and focus on unlocking the economic potential of the South Caucasus region, which will bring trade deals and prosperity for the American people and both Armenia and Azerbaijan. We congratulate both countries on a new era of peace.

MENAFN08082025004514009831ID1109905579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

