What Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal May Look Like? Trump Says 'We're Gonna Get Some...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Before announcing his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said at the White House on Friday that the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would likely involve swapping some territories.

“Nothing easy,” Trump said, adding,“But we're gonna get some back. We're gonna get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both" Ukraine and Russia, without providing further details.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the talks or the possibility of territorial exchanges.

Trump told reporters he planned to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Putin. The president expressed cautious optimism, saying he believes“we have a shot” at brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Hours later, Trump announced the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump-Putin meet

In a post on social media, Trump said, "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska."

The Alaska summit would be the first between sitting US and Russian presidents since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021.

Trump said that the expected meeting with Putin would have been scheduled for sooner than August 15,“but I guess there are security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make.”

Three rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have failed to bear fruit, and it remains unclear whether a summit would bring peace any closer.

'Territorial exchanges'

Putin claims four Ukrainian regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – as well as the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which he annexed in 2014. His forces do not fully control all the territory in the four regions.

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that US and Russian officials were working towards an agreement that would lock in Moscow's occupation of territory seized during its military invasion.

Ukraine has previously signaled a willingness to be flexible in the search for an end to a war that has ravaged its towns and cities and killed large numbers of its soldiers and citizens.

But accepting the loss of around a fifth of Ukraine's territory would be painful and politically challenging for Zelenskiy and his government.

(With inputs from agencies)