Youngest Cyclist From DPS Srinagar Shines In 13 KM Cyclothon

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A young DPS Srinagar student successfully completed the challenging 13-kilometer race in the Under-14 category of the“Pedal Through Paradise” Cyclothon 2025. The cyclist, Noor-u-Sabba from UKG-F, competed against hundreds of other cyclists to finish the course.

The cyclothon, organised by the J&K Police in collaboration with the Fit India Movement, saw over 3000 participants cycling from the Police Golf Course to Harwan and back. Set against the scenic backdrop of Dal Lake, the event brought together participants aged 5 to 60.

“Despite being one of the youngest participants in the event, our spirited rider showcased extraordinary determination, boundless enthusiasm, and remarkable endurance-proving that age is no barrier to courage and perseverance,” DPS Srinagar said in a press release.

Speaking at the event, ADGP Anand Jain highlighted the importance of such initiatives in inspiring young people to lead active, drug-free lives and contribute to nation-building.

Chairman Vijay Dhar and Principal Shafaq Afshan expressed immense pride in the young achiever.

Read Also Inter-School District Level Girls Cycling Held In Srinagar District Level Cycling Event For Boys Held At Boulevard Road