Anbio Biotechnology Responds To Global Outbreaks With Chikungunya Rapid Test And New 15-Minute Ultra-Fast PCR System

Covering both mosquito-borne diseases and emerging respiratory pathogens, Anbio continues to advance point-of-care diagnostics for timely outbreak detection worldwide.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent outbreaks of Chikungunya fever, Anbio Biotechnology has announced the launch of its Chikungunya IgM/IgG Rapid Test, offering clinicians and public health authorities a fast, accessible diagnostic tool at the point of care. As cases continue to rise across tropical and subtropical regions, timely detection and differentiation from other arboviral infections like Dengue and Zika remain critical.

The test, based on immunochromatographic technology, enables reliable qualitative detection of Chikungunya-specific antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. This addition strengthens Anbio's infectious disease diagnostics portfolio and supports public health efforts in responding to emerging outbreaks.

In parallel, Anbio is advancing the boundaries of decentralized molecular diagnostics with the launch of its new AP-100 Ultra-Fast PCR system, designed to bring laboratory-grade testing capabilities directly to the point of care.

"Outbreaks demand speed. The AP-100 collapses hours of traditional PCR into minutes, without compromising accuracy," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology.

The AP-100 utilizes an advanced microfluidic thermal cycling system combined with high-efficiency enzymatic amplification chemistry, enabling direct processing of swab samples without the need for nucleic acid extraction. Its integrated design streamlines sample-to-result workflows, making it well-suited for deployment in both centralized laboratories and decentralized, point-of-care environments.

Key highlights:



15-minute PCR results from raw sample to answer

Extraction-free workflow with no hazardous reagents

Compact 668g device for mobile or near-patient testing

Broad pathogen coverage, including COVID-19, Flu A/B, RSV, MP, and ADV Lab-comparable accuracy validated against mainstream PCR platforms

While initially focused on respiratory infections, the AP-100 is designed as a flexible molecular platform. In line with its global infectious disease strategy, Anbio is expanding the assay portfolio to include tests for tuberculosis (TB) and human papillomavirus (HPV), extending its role from rapid outbreak response to sustained disease management.

"Whether it's vector-borne fevers or respiratory pandemics, we believe diagnostics should move as fast as the threat," Lau added.

With its combination of speed, mobility, and lab-grade precision, Anbio's new-generation POCT PCR system strengthens healthcare capacity in both well-resourced and resource-limited settings, advancing global preparedness for infectious disease threats.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is a globally oriented in vitro diagnostics (IVD) company providing a broad range of solutions, including immunofluorescence, dry chemistry, chemiluminescence, molecular diagnostics, rapid testing and veterinary diagnostics. With operations across multiple regions, the company works to enhance the availability of reliable and timely diagnostics, supporting better decision-making in healthcare settings worldwide.

