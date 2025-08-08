Scryb Inc. Provides Early Warning Update On Holdings In Cybeats Technologies Corp.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTC Pink: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("") is issuing this release to report information concerning its holdings in Cybeats Technologies Corp. (the ""). This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("") and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("").

On August 5, 2025, Scryb acquired 9,788,450 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Issuer in settlement of $978,845 of debt, as part of a broader debt settlement transaction in which the Issuer issued a total of 15,000,000 Common Shares to settle $1,500,000 of outstanding debt (the " Debt Settlement ").

Pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities, the Common Shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the Closing Date.

As at the date of this press release, the Issuer reports having 192,880,745 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Scryb owned or exercised control or direction over 64,643,500 Common Shares and 13,125,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") representing approximately 49.17% and 53.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 131,460,740 Common Shares outstanding prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement).

After completion of the Debt Settlement and accounting for the debenture conversions and brokered offering of the Issuer that closed on August 5, 2025 and August 7, 2025, respectively, Scryb owns or exercises control or direction over 74,431,950 Common Shares and 13,125,000 Warrants, representing approximately 38.59% and 42.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 192,880,745 Common Shares outstanding as of August 7, 2025).

The acquisition of the securities described above was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Scryb may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of NI 62-103 and NI 62-104, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Scryb will be filed under the Issuer's SEDAR+ Profile at . To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Scryb, please contact Scryb at (647) 872-9982 or refer to SEDAR+ under the Issuer's issuer profile. The Issuer is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada, and Scryb is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across AI, biotech, digital health, and cybersecurity.

Contact:

James Van Staveren, CEO

Phone: 647-847-5543

Email: ...

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the record date, effective date and ratio thereof. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, included in this press release, the assumption that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the proposed Consolidation and that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.







