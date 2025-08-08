First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results For Second Quarter 2025
|Financial Overview (Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|Balance Sheet
|Total Assets
|$
|4,923,803
|$
|4,890,081
|$
|4,997,767
|$
|5,557,306
|$
|5,116,066
|Total Securities
|$
|1,859,645
|$
|1,882,332
|$
|1,928,625
|$
|2,602,519
|$
|2,197,788
|Total Loans
|$
|2,591,713
|$
|2,607,081
|$
|2,469,935
|$
|2,445,596
|$
|2,391,593
|Total Deposits
|$
|3,586,204
|$
|3,580,147
|$
|3,679,155
|$
|3,728,181
|$
|3,698,631
|Repurchase Agreements
|$
|731,808
|$
|716,908
|$
|743,193
|$
|647,043
|$
|615,096
|Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
|$
|4,318,012
|$
|4,297,055
|$
|4,422,348
|$
|4,375,224
|$
|4,313,727
|Total Borrowing under the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|249,868
|$
|249,868
|Unrealized Loss on Marketable Securities, Net of Tax
|$
|(40,193
|)
|$
|(49,465
|)
|$
|(62,985
|)
|$
|(52,020
|)
|$
|(86,857
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|$
|550,135
|$
|535,148
|$
|516,562
|$
|527,864
|$
|485,167
|Income Statement
|Total Interest and Loan Fee Income
|$
|56,999
|$
|55,863
|$
|63,262
|$
|64,421
|$
|56,593
|Total Interest Expense
|$
|11,842
|$
|11,956
|$
|18,591
|$
|21,319
|$
|16,521
|Provision for Credit Losses
|$
|631
|$
|1,535
|$
|(118
|)
|$
|(432
|)
|$
|318
|Total Noninterest Operating Income
|$
|7,363
|$
|6,910
|$
|7,178
|$
|7,487
|$
|7,361
|Net Gains on Investment Securities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|10
|$
|-
|$
|208
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|27,083
|$
|25,334
|$
|27,696
|$
|25,928
|$
|25,637
|Provision for Income Taxes
|$
|6,423
|$
|6,214
|$
|4,350
|$
|7,099
|$
|6,039
|Net Income
|$
|18,383
|$
|17,734
|$
|19,931
|$
|17,994
|$
|15,647
|Earnings per Common Share
|$
|5.80
|$
|5.60
|$
|6.29
|$
|5.68
|$
|4.94
|Dividend per Common Share
|$
|4.00
|$
|4.00
|$
|6.40
|$
|3.20
|$
|3.20
|Financial Measures
|Return on Assets
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.08
|%
|Return on Equity
|13.53
|%
|13.49
|%
|13.60
|%
|12.90
|%
|12.30
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.69
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.98
|%
|Interest Income to Average Earning Assets
|4.67
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.40
|%
|Interest Expense to Average Earning Assets
|0.98
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.42
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|50.58
|%
|49.70
|%
|53.51
|%
|53.59
|%
|54.94
|%
|Capital
|Shareholders' Equity/Total Assets
|11.17
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.34
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.48
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.95
|%
|11.72
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.39
|%
|11.12
|%
|Regulatory Well Capitalized Minimum Ratio - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|5.00
|%
|5.00
|%
|5.00
|%
|5.00
|%
|5.00
|%
|Tier 1 (Core) Capital
|$
|590,328
|$
|584,613
|$
|579,547
|$
|579,884
|$
|572,024
|Credit Quality
|Nonperforming Loans and OREO
|$
|9,802
|$
|4,243
|$
|4,313
|$
|4,186
|$
|4,731
|Nonperforming Loans and OREO/Total Loans
|0.38
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.20
|%
|Nonperforming Loans and OREO/Tier 1 Capital
|1.66
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.83
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|$
|20,025
|$
|19,500
|$
|18,025
|$
|18,550
|$
|19,000
|Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans
|0.77
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.79
|%
|Net interest margin, yields, and efficiency ratios are tax effected.
|Financial measures are year-to-date.
|Per common share amounts are not in thousands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment