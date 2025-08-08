Emory University Shooting Horror: Gunman Dead, Opened Fire At Cops In Fierce Standoff

Authorities said there was no longer a threat to the public. Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order on campus had been lifted, but for people to avoid the area.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.