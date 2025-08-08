403
Emory University Shooting Horror: Gunman Dead, Opened Fire At Cops In Fierce Standoff
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A suspected shooter near the campus es of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University is dead and one law enforcement officer is injured after police responded to reports of an active shooter on Friday, authorities said.
Authorities said there was no longer a threat to the public. Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order on campus had been lifted, but for people to avoid the area.
