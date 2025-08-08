Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump Announces In-Person Meeting With Vladimir Putin On August 15 Amid Raging Tariff War

2025-08-08 08:11:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump has announced that he would be meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 in a massive breakthrough after weeks of expressing frustration that more was not being done to quell the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was announced by the US President in a post on Truth Social. He said,“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Kremlin, too, has confirmed that an agreement was reached to organise a meeting between Putin and Trump on August 15 in Alaska.

Ahead of the much-anticipated, Trump and Putin are, however, seeming to spar over the location of their in-person meeting. While Donald Trump has announced that they would meet in Alaska, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said it was“natural” to hold the discussion in Russia.

He said,“[It is] national to consider holding next meeting of President [Trump and Putin] in Russia; an invitation has already been extended to Trump.”

However, the reports say that the meeting may happen in Alaska.

