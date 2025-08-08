Donald Trump Announces In-Person Meeting With Vladimir Putin On August 15 Amid Raging Tariff War
The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was announced by the US President in a post on Truth Social. He said,“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Meanwhile, in a statement, Kremlin, too, has confirmed that an agreement was reached to organise a meeting between Putin and Trump on August 15 in Alaska.
Ahead of the much-anticipated, Trump and Putin are, however, seeming to spar over the location of their in-person meeting. While Donald Trump has announced that they would meet in Alaska, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said it was“natural” to hold the discussion in Russia.
He said,“[It is] national to consider holding next meeting of President [Trump and Putin] in Russia; an invitation has already been extended to Trump.”
However, the reports say that the meeting may happen in Alaska.
