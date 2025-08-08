403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's denunciation and categorical rejection of the decision of the Israeli occupation cabinet to endorse a scheme to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.
TOKYO - Japan and Kuwait confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in various fields, including energy, food trade, and regional stability, during their policy meeting in Tokyo, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Information mourned veteran actor Mohammad Al-Munaie, who passed away Friday evening after a rich career spanning more than six decades.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Meteorological Dept. expects the country to witness hot and humid weather and sporadic rains on some areas on Friday evening, until he early hours of tomorrow.
AMMAN - The Kuwaiti students won a silver medal and three bronze at the ongoing 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad, being hosted in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirmed its readiness to conclude a comprehensive deal to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation government has approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations.
RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the decision by the Israeli occupation forces to occupy Gaza Strip is a blatant challenges to will of the international community.
JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation denounced in the most resounding terms the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities to re-occupy the whole of Gaza Strip and drive some one million Gazans from Gaza City and the north to the south of the enclave.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdefattah Al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed their emphatic rejection of evicting the Palestinians from their territories.
BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his government would halt the export of military equipment to the Israeli occupation which could be used in the Gaza Strip.
TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty stressed the necessity of maintaining the atmosphere of confidence and coordination among all political rivals in Lebanon.
WASHINGTON - Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides.
ISLAMABAD - At least 33 militants trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were killed by the security forces in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military. (end)
