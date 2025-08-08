Edgemont Provides Update On Laiva's Oversubscribed Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 4, 2025, Laiva Gold Inc. ("") has completed a private placement which raised gross proceeds of $8,038,280 (the "").

The Offering was significantly oversubscribed, culminating in the sale of 10,047,850 units (the " Units "), with each Unit priced at $0.80. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Laiva (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. Finder's fees consisting of $160,368 cash and 200,461 non-transferable finder's warrants were paid to certain arm's length finders in connection with the Offering. The finder's warrants have the same terms as the Warrants.

Edgemont has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Laiva, whereby Edgemont will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares of Laiva, which will constitute a reverse takeover transaction of Edgemont (the " Transaction ").

About Laiva and the Transaction

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company will indirectly own the Laiva mine (" Laiva Mine ") in Finland. The Laiva Mine is an open pit operation, fully equipped with one of the largest gold plants in Europe (6,000 tonnes per day capacity). Following completion of the Transaction, the Company also anticipates acquiring additional assets to build a multi-asset mining company. The Transaction is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and certain other closing conditions.

For additional information with respect to the Offering and the Transaction, please refer to the Company's SEDAR+ ( ) profile and its news release dated June 4, 2025.