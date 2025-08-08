Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scope Technologies Grants Stock Options And Restricted Share Units


2025-08-08 08:07:13
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted a total of 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the vesting requirements set by the board of directors. In addition, Scope Technologies granted 135,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to an officer. The RSUs are also subject to the vesting requirements set by the board of directors.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit or contact ...p

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp
Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp
Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Contact Information:

MENAFN08082025004218003983ID1109905503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search