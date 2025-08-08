UN Human Rights Chief: Israeli Plan For Gaza Takeover Must Be Halted Immediately
“It runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that, Israel must bring its occupation to an end, as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination,” said Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.
He warned that, this further escalation“will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes.”
Instead of intensifying this war, the Israeli regime should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza's civilians, by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid, Turk stressed.
In addition, the hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian armed groups, and Palestinians arbitrarily detained by the Zionist regime, must also be immediately and unconditionally released, he said.
Israel's Security Cabinet has approved a plan, to take over Gaza City, recalcitrant Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a statement yesterday.– NNN-APA
