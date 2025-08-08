403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: I Will Meet Russian President On August 15 To Discuss Ending Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) - The US President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he would hold a meeting next Friday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
"We've been working on a lot of these deals. We've closed every single one of them all throughout the world and that's the last of them," the US President told reporters at the White House.
"And they're losing about 6,000, maybe even 7,000 soldiers every single week. Russia, as you know, lost almost 25,000 over the last month and a half. And Ukraine lost just a small number, fewer. A lot of people are dying and I think we're getting very close (to a Ukraine deal)," he said. (end)
asj
"We've been working on a lot of these deals. We've closed every single one of them all throughout the world and that's the last of them," the US President told reporters at the White House.
"And they're losing about 6,000, maybe even 7,000 soldiers every single week. Russia, as you know, lost almost 25,000 over the last month and a half. And Ukraine lost just a small number, fewer. A lot of people are dying and I think we're getting very close (to a Ukraine deal)," he said. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment