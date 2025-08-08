Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: I Will Meet Russian President On August 15 To Discuss Ending Ukraine War


2025-08-08 08:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) - The US President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he would hold a meeting next Friday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
"We've been working on a lot of these deals. We've closed every single one of them all throughout the world and that's the last of them," the US President told reporters at the White House.
"And they're losing about 6,000, maybe even 7,000 soldiers every single week. Russia, as you know, lost almost 25,000 over the last month and a half. And Ukraine lost just a small number, fewer. A lot of people are dying and I think we're getting very close (to a Ukraine deal)," he said. (end)
