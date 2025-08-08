Wisconsin Recognizes Autonomy Of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Including Crnas, With New State Law

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) -- Wisconsin recently enacted legislation that allows more autonomy for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs), including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).

On August 8, Wisconsin Assembly Bill 257, the APRN Modernization Act, was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers. The law provides for an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), including a CRNA, to "practice independently in his or her recognized role ... outside of a collaborative relationship with a physician or dentist" following completion of educational hours and hours of practice with a physician or dentist set forth in the law.

The APRN Modernization Act includes APRN licensure, education and certification requirements, previously addressed in rules, now in statute for the first time. The APRN Modernization Act also explicitly authorizes health care providers who hold a doctorate degree to use the title "doctor" together with the "words, letters, or abbreviations that represent the field in which the person received the doctorate degree." As of 2025, all nurse anesthesiology program graduates earn a doctoral degree.

The CRNA scope of practice in the law includes "providing anesthesia care, pain management care for persons across their lifespan" in settings including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, and offices, and also includes prescriptive authority. For any APRNs treating pain, they are required to work "in a collaborative relationship with a physician" meeting specified criteria unless the APRN has qualified for independent practice and is practicing in a hospital/hospital-associated clinic or holds hospital privileges.

As the primary provider of anesthesia in most rural hospitals, CRNAs understand that accessing affordable healthcare is a challenge for Americans. Rural states are often faced with even less access to healthcare providers and facilities, yet their patient populations are some of the most in need.

"Gov. Evers' action ensures Wisconsin's most vulnerable patients have access to value-based, high-quality care and optimizes anesthesia care throughout the state," said Christine Roth, CRNA, president of Wisconsin Association of Nurse Anesthetists (WIANA). "By signing this important legislation, Wisconsin patients will benefit from CRNAs practicing to the full extent of their education and training."

"The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology applauds Gov. Evers for recognizing the important role CRNAs have in delivery of safe and efficient anesthesia care in Wisconsin," said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC.

Each year, CRNAs safely administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients in the United States. CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; ketamine clinics; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

