Splitsimple's 2025 Social Work Scholarship Empowers Future Change-Makers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Split Simple is now accepting applications for its annual social work scholarship. This scholarship is designed to help students who are pursuing careers in social work. It aims to provide financial support to those who are committed to making a difference in social services. Each year, the scholarship from Split Simple offers financial aid to students who show a strong desire to help others and a dedication to social justice.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in accredited social work programs. It awards $500 to assist with tuition, books, and other educational costs. Applicants need to submit a personal statement detailing why they are motivated to enter the field of social work and what they hope to achieve in their careers. Other important factors considered are academic performance, community involvement, and financial need.

Chris Griffith of Split Simple highlights the company's dedication to supporting future leaders in social work. "Our scholarship is one of the ways we contribute to the community. By supporting passionate students, we want them to continue their education and make a positive impact in social work," Griffith said. This scholarship is part of Split Simple's ongoing community contributions, which align with its core values. As a provider of divorce mediation services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and throughout Colorado, Split Simple acknowledges the crucial role social workers have in offering support to those experiencing life changes. Social workers provide necessary guidance and resources to individuals and families.

The scholarship recognizes the importance of the changes social workers make in the lives of others. They help people, families, and communities overcome challenges, from managing trauma to advocating for social change.

Beyond the scholarship , Split Simple offers a comprehensive range of services, including divorce mediation, uncontested divorce facilitation, and guidance on alimony, child care issues, and fair division of assets. Their approach to mediation focuses on resolving disputes peacefully and efficiently. They also work with no-fault divorce cases and provide up front reasonable pricing. Their mediation services, described on their website, emphasize a structured and thoughtful process designed to meet the needs of all parties involved. The wide array of services they offer highlights the need for professional mediation and guidance to achieve fair outcomes.

Griffith speaks about the company's commitment to community involvement: "We see the scholarship as an extension of our service ethos. It's about supporting those who will continue to promote peace and understanding in various capacities." Candidates are encouraged to apply early to ensure their applications are reviewed. The application period closes September 20, 2025. The chosen recipient will be announced and funds will be provided by October 1, 2025.

As Split Simple continues its work in Colorado, it remains dedicated to having a positive impact through its mediation services and by nurturing the next generation of social workers. The company hopes this scholarship will ease some of the financial challenges faced by students who aim to enter this essential profession. By investing in education, Split Simple strives to build a community of skilled professionals dedicated to helping others.

As individuals and communities face growing challenges, the role of social workers is increasingly vital. By providing financial help to students, Split Simple aims to inspire a new generation of social workers who can significantly contribute to society. The company's scholarship underlines its commitment to education and professional development in fields that directly affect people's lives.

For more information on the scholarship or to apply, interested students can visit . This initiative aligns with the company's longstanding commitment to community service and supporting educational growth among those vested in social improvement.

