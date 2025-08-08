Marisol Diaz Features On The Cover Of Ejecutiva Magazine

The magazine highlights the career of the CEO and founder of NextPhase Solutions, a human resources management and business solutions company

- Marisol DiazMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marisol Diaz, CEO and founder of NextPhase Solutions, was selected to grace the cover of the recent issue of Ejecutiva Magazine. The renowned business magazine highlights Diaz for her exceptional career and impact on the business world.With more than two decades of experience in human resources and federal contracting, Diaz has established herself as a leader in strategic business management, leading NextPhase Solutions to the forefront of innovation and operational efficiency.Originally from El Salvador, Diaz arrived in the United States as a child and learned from her mother the value of sacrifice and self-improvement. This early experience shaped her character and prompted her to begin her career at age 14, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey toward entrepreneurial success, which takes shape with her company based in Fairfax, Virginia.Diaz, an economics graduate, has made her mark at institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the U.S. Census Bureau, before her key role at Allegient Defense Inc., where she led organizational human resources strategies.“I'm passionate about helping people, supporting employees when they have a problem, and helping them access benefits. When, at the end of the day, you can resolve those issues that an employee doesn't know how to resolve, it gives you a lot of strength to continue,” Diaz emphasized, referring to her commitment to employee well-being and operational efficiency.As the founder of NextPhase Solutions, Diaz has channeled her extensive training into creating customized solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a full range of services, including human resources management, payroll processing, regulatory compliance, and technology consulting.“The goal is to provide the opportunity for you not to have to worry about the back office. At the end of the day, you, as a business owner, need to grow your company, not worry about finding a new employee, filing payroll, or wasting time reviewing regulations. We've got you covered,” Diaz explained, underscoring NextPhase Solutions' commitment to efficiency.In her interview, Diaz shared her vision of business leadership, focused on empathy and assertiveness. As a leader, she noted that "the most important thing, as an HR person, is to listen to the employee, because at the end of the day you're trying to help them." Diaz's vision focuses on protecting workforce talent and maintaining an inclusive and supportive organizational culture.With her commitment to technological innovation and excellence in business services, Diaz inspires others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.As she summarized, for her, success "has a lot to do with the foundation you have, since childhood, your ambitions and where you want to go, in addition to the support of your family. And most importantly: maintaining humility, being honest with yourself."Her story of overcoming challenges represents a guide for women seeking to leave a positive mark in the business world.About Ejecutiva MagazineEjecutiva Magazine, founded by journalist Eduardo Hapke and attorney Karen Blanco, is the leading Spanish-language business magazine in South Florida, dedicated to highlighting the stories and achievements of leading women in business. With a platform that includes print, web, and social media publications, Ejecutiva Magazine has become an invaluable resource for the Spanish-speaking business community, offering relevant and insightful content on innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.For more information about Marisol Diaz and her impact on NextPhase Solutions, visitTo access the full edition of Ejecutiva Magazine, visit

Grethel Delgado

Rafael Marrero & Company Brands

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.